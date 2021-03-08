Qwertycoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $1,999.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 255.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

