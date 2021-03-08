R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Stock Price Up 5.5%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 1,758,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,048,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $302.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 64.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

