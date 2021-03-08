Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.22

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 14106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Radian Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

