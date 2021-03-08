RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.23

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.23 and last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 22555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.85 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,690.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,968,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $944,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of RadNet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RadNet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

