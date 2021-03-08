Raise Trading 79.1% Higher Over Last Week (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Raise has traded up 79.1% against the US dollar. One Raise coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $89,671.71 and approximately $534.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00060640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.74 or 0.00802998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00026925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00030544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00041214 BTC.

About Raise

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.