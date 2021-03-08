Rally Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $19.85 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.91 or 0.00460615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00067102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00076589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00082439 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00050440 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.86 or 0.00456580 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.