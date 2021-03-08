Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 197,066 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,668,000 after buying an additional 1,514,706 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,149,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,120,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,833,000 after buying an additional 144,736 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 832,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after buying an additional 153,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at $34,866,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,182 shares of company stock worth $15,133,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $122.20 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $125.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -97.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.73.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

