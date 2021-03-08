Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Hits New 1-Year High at $125.69

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $125.69 and last traded at $124.48, with a volume of 4304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.76, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.73.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,182 shares of company stock worth $15,133,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

