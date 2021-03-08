Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Up 13.6%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) shot up 13.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.76. 143,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 146,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on METC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $202.95 million, a PE ratio of 90.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 33,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.