RAMP (RAMP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.99 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RAMP has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $55.95 million and $4.99 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.07 or 0.00453417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00066959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00046180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00077071 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00077509 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.00462653 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,978,313 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

