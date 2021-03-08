RAMP (RAMP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $497,398.00

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. RAMP has a market cap of $43.75 million and approximately $497,398.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.14 or 0.00461992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00067184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00075995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00080702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00050851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.54 or 0.00452940 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,925,252 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

