Rapidz (RPZX) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 109.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Rapidz has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $114.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00059263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.93 or 0.00815366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00025422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00061614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00029322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00041103 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz (RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

