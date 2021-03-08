Rapidz (RPZX) Trading Down 23.9% Over Last Week

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 105.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Rapidz token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $68.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00058177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.94 or 0.00804501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00026477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00061118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00029443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00042035 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

