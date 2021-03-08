Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,143.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $9,143.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.99 or 0.00459340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00067676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00047080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00076507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00078055 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.13 or 0.00468900 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.