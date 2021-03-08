Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and $13,435.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.66 or 0.00462743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00067286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00076158 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00081190 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00050567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.65 or 0.00450797 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

