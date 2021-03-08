Ravencoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $129.17 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $129.17 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.39 or 0.00458044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00066535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00060548 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.31 or 0.00821455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026080 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,291,925,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

