Raydium Price Reaches $9.33 on Top Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $9.33 or 0.00017327 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $105.19 million and $17.72 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.60 or 0.00452362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00066996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00046312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00076461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00078155 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.07 or 0.00464390 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,830 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.