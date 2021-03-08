Raydium Trading 23.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.12 or 0.00017932 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $102.81 million and $18.90 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.55 or 0.00459246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00066870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00075620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00080771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00050858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.96 or 0.00452186 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,830 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

