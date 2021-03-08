Raymond James Comments on 30429 (TNT.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) – Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 30429 (TNT.TO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Raymond James also issued estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

30429 has a fifty-two week low of C$5.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

