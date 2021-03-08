Raymond James Initiates Coverage on loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of loanDepot stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,860. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

