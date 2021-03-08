Raymond James Initiates Coverage on loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of loanDepot stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,860. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

