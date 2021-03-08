Raymond James Weighs in on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AQN. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.11%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
