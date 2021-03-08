Raymond James Weighs in on StorageVault Canada Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for StorageVault Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SVI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

CVE SVI opened at C$3.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.62. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

