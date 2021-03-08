Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.45% of Rayonier worth $58,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,811,000 after acquiring an additional 441,150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Rayonier by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,547,000 after acquiring an additional 68,337 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp increased its holdings in Rayonier by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth $23,454,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RYN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $689,150. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

