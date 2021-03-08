Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,101,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 687,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.54% of Rayonier worth $61,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 2,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $689,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

