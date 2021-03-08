Razor Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $550,342.00 (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a market cap of $24.57 million and approximately $550,342.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded up 41.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.40 or 0.00455814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00066280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00075432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00079394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00049274 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.09 or 0.00457141 BTC.

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,767,617 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

