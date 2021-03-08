Realio Network Price Tops $1.11 on Major Exchanges (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network token can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002182 BTC on major exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and approximately $337,972.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.77 or 0.00459786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00066999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00075537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00080735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00050808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.34 or 0.00451079 BTC.

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

