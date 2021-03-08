Realio Network Reaches Market Cap of $7.66 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and $344,308.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network token can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.56 or 0.00453636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00066948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00076768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00078397 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.72 or 0.00461388 BTC.

Realio Network Token Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

