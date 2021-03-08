RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Trading Up 10.8%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s share price was up 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 1,176,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,827,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RealNetworks by 679.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 152,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

