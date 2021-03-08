Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ovintiv (OVV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ovintiv (TSE: OVV) in the last few weeks:

2/25/2021 – Ovintiv had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Ovintiv had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Ovintiv had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Ovintiv was given a new C$17.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OVV traded down C$1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$33.65. The company had a trading volume of 516,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,274. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.75. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.95 and a 1-year high of C$36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -1.60%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

