Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ovintiv (OVV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ovintiv (TSE: OVV) in the last few weeks:
- 2/25/2021 – Ovintiv had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Ovintiv had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Ovintiv had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Ovintiv was given a new C$17.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OVV traded down C$1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$33.65. The company had a trading volume of 516,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,274. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.75. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.95 and a 1-year high of C$36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -1.60%.
