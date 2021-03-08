Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Storm Resources (SRX)

Storm Resources (TSE: SRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/5/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

3/4/2021 – Storm Resources was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.50.

3/3/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$4.00.

1/15/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

SRX opened at C$2.86 on Monday. Storm Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$2.95. The company has a market cap of C$348.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$52.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

