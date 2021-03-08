Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Storm Resources (SRX)

Storm Resources (TSE: SRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/5/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$3.50 to C$4.00.
- 3/4/2021 – Storm Resources was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.50.
- 3/3/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$4.00.
- 1/15/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
SRX opened at C$2.86 on Monday. Storm Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$2.95. The company has a market cap of C$348.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35.
Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$52.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.