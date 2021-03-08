Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Guardant Health (GH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2021 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Guardant Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Guardant Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

1/20/2021 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $150.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $145.00 to $170.00.

1/11/2021 – Guardant Health is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

GH stock opened at $135.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of -70.82 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

Get Guardant Health Inc alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $14,783,831.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,844,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,170,914.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $802,811.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,251.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 978,163 shares of company stock worth $156,121,365. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,633,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.