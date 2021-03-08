Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS: AAVVF):

3/2/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $5.25 to $5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $3.25 to $3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $2.25 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.25 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $2.50 to $3.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.75 to $3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $2.50 to $2.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of AAVVF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. 34,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,452. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $361.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd alerts:

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.