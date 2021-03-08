Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for British American Tobacco (BATS)

British American Tobacco (LON: BATS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 2,792 ($36.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – British American Tobacco had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,920 ($51.22) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:BATS traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,607.50 ($34.07). 3,366,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,808. The company has a market capitalization of £59.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.35. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,668.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,682.29.

Get British American Tobacco plc alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $52.60. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.