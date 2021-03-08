Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LendingTree (TREE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE):

3/1/2021 – LendingTree had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – LendingTree was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $315.00.

2/25/2021 – LendingTree had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $335.00 to $350.00.

2/23/2021 – LendingTree had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – LendingTree was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $340.00.

1/13/2021 – LendingTree had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – LendingTree had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $340.00 to $350.00.

TREE stock traded down $14.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.57. The company had a trading volume of 35,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,442. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.28.

In other LendingTree news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.32 per share, for a total transaction of $408,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,390.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

