Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HEXO (HEXO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HEXO (NYSE: HEXO):
- 2/26/2021 – HEXO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “
- 2/25/2021 – HEXO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “
- 2/18/2021 – HEXO had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – HEXO was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.
- 2/4/2021 – HEXO had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $3.40 price target on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – HEXO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
Shares of HEXO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.58. 104,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,775,687. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HEXO Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.41.
HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.
