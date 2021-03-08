Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX):

3/8/2021 – Orchard Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

3/5/2021 – Orchard Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

3/2/2021 – Orchard Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Orchard Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Orchard Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $7.75. 101,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,750. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $753.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orchard Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $14,277,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 374,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,642,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 812,594 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 54,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 262,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

