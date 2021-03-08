Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deutsche Telekom (DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA: DTE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/8/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA DTE traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting €15.00 ($17.65). 11,334,123 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is €14.95 and its 200 day moving average is €14.75. Deutsche Telekom AG has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

