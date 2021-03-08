Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS):

3/4/2021 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/26/2021 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/11/2021 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

Shares of KTOS opened at $24.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 607.15 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $35,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $273,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,980 shares of company stock worth $1,566,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 277,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

