Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

