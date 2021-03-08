Red Pulse Phoenix Reaches Market Cap of $2.46 Million (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

