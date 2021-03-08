RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Major Shareholder Sells $2,166,389.31 in Stock

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 215,133 shares of RedBall Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $2,166,389.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:RBAC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.09. 569,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,803. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

