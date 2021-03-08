Redd (RDD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,916.31 or 0.99733861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00037106 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00012092 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00075020 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010285 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

