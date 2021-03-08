ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 20.7% This Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $117.38 million and $2.04 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,307.61 or 0.99884629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00036982 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00011936 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.59 or 0.00925868 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.66 or 0.00414010 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.41 or 0.00292806 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00073880 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00037704 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005687 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

