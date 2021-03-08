Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) (LON:REDD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $290.00

Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) (LON:REDD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 289 ($3.78), with a volume of 439246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.59).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 263.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £711.20 million and a P/E ratio of 81.76.

About Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

