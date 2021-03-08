RedFOX Labs (RFOX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.08 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $184.42 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00250768 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00100022 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00057155 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.