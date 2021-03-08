RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Market Capitalization Reaches $200.86 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $200.86 million and $2.81 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

