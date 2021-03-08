Refereum (RFR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $370.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $26.24 million and approximately $370.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00060199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00818581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00061140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00041423 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

