reflect.finance Price Up 32.6% Over Last 7 Days (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $15.40 million and approximately $268,561.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00003113 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.01 or 0.00455584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00066515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00046181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00076587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00079245 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.26 or 0.00463713 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,469,323 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

