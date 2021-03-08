Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.73

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.73 and last traded at $59.18, with a volume of 846879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REG. Bank of America raised their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,615,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,842,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,989,000 after buying an additional 201,604 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,862,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 779,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

