REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick J. Christmas sold 10,122 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $496,787.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,337.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,059 shares of company stock worth $6,600,457 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX opened at $39.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

